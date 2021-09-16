Data shows 1 million Texans skip 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot, health officials say this could put you at risk

There's a big gap in the number of people who receive their first shot, but then don't show up to get their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas is far behind the state in the number of people who are fully vaccinated.



Nearly 60 percent of eligible Texans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doctors said skipping out on your second dose puts you at risk.



“They are not fully vaccinated and not fully protected with just that one shot,” said Port Arthur Public Health Director Judith Smith.

Smith and her team are urging people to come back to get that second dose.



Across the state, millions of Texans have decided to skip out on the second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.



Beaumont anesthesiologist Dr. Ray Callas said now is the time to consider getting that second dose.



“People are misconstruing being vaccinated, getting one shot being vaccinated, and the only one you can do that with is Johnson and Johnson,” Callas said.

In Jefferson County, 57 percent received at least one dose, and 47 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Department of State Health Services said they don't have a county-by-county breakdown but shared state numbers with us.

Currently, more than one million Texans are more than 90 days overdue for their second shot.



“When you're half vaccinated, that still goes into the unvaccinated side,” Callas said.



So, why are some deciding to skip out on the second shot?

“We get that people have tested positive, some people say that ‘I'm working. I can't get off,’” Smith said. “We've heard some things even like, ‘I'm afraid of the second shot because I’ve heard that it can it can make you much sicker.’”



They’re reasons that show the gap between first and second doses.



“We definitely see that there has to be a better strategy for reaching out and trying to get people to come back in,” Smith said.



If you get COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends you get the vaccine, and that you talk with your doctor.

As far as side effects from the second vaccine, the CDC said minor side effects are possible but it's a sign the vaccine is working