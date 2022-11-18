Only jury can decide if deadly encounter between two retired first responders was self defense

The shooting involved a retired Port Arthur firefighter and a retired Beaumont Police officer.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are working to figure out what led to a deadly shooting between two retired first responders.

The shooting happened Thursday in the 8000 block of Tom Drive. Residents said the neighborhood is normally quiet.

“We responded to a shooting and found the male had been shot and the other person involved was found on scene,” Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

The retired firefighter was later identified as Charles Quisenberry. He was taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas with a gunshot wound, where he was later pronounced dead.

“It was a real quick encounter that lead to an unfortunate incident where someone is deceased now,” Chief Duriso said.

The retired Beaumont Police officer is the accused gunman. 12News is not releasing his identity because no charges have been filed at this time.

Beaumont District Attorney Bob Wortham said there is a process this investigation must follow.

Texas is considered a "stand your ground state." This means if someone makes a threatening statement to another person, the latter has the right to protect themselves.

A secret grand jury made up of 12 people is the only entity that can determine if the incident will be classified as self-defense or something else.

“Jurors become real familiar with it, and they are the ones who make a decision with it to see if anyone will be indicted or not,” Wortham said. “We do not make any of those decisions on our own.”

Police have not said what led up to the deadly encounter.

“We are asking anyone who has video or any additional information on this case to call the Port Arthur Police Department,” Chief Duriso said.

It will be up to a grand jury to decide if Thursday's encounter was an act of self-defense.

