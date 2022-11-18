Man indicted on multiple charges regarding crimes against children

The alleged incidents happened in February 2020.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A man could soon stand trial after he was indicted on multiple charges regarding crimes against children.

Hardin County Sheriff's deputies arrested Randall Lewis Benavidas Friday morning on two counts of online solicitation of a child. The arrest followed indictments that were handed up by a Hardin County jury.

Benavidas was indicted on two counts of online solicitation of a child and one count of sexual assault of a child. The alleged incidents happened in February 2020.

Benavidas is accused of trying to solicit sex from a minor via the internet and of sending inappropriate pictures of himself to a minor. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 17.

Lewis' bonds have been set and total $150,000.

