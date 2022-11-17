Retired Port Arthur firefighter dies after Thursday afternoon shooting

Crime scene tape could be seen stretched across the street near the home in a cul-de-sac off of Ridgewood Ave.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating after a retired firefighter was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in a Port Arthur neighborhood.

The deadly shooting happened at a home in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, according to a Port Arthur Police spokesperson.

While police are not releasing the identity of the victim, Major Crimes Sergeant Ahmaal Bodden confirms the victim is a retired Port Arthur firefighter.

A person of interest in the deadly shooting is in custody. Police believe the incident began as an "altercation between two parties."

Crime scene tape could be seen stretched across the street near the home in a cul-de-sac off of Ridgewood Ave.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.