Crime

Retired Port Arthur firefighter dies after Thursday afternoon shooting

Crime scene tape could be seen stretched across the street near the home in a cul-de-sac off of Ridgewood Ave.
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are investigating after a retired firefighter was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in a Port Arthur neighborhood.

The deadly shooting happened at a home in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, according to a Port Arthur Police spokesperson.

While police are not releasing the identity of the victim, Major Crimes Sergeant Ahmaal Bodden confirms the victim is a retired Port Arthur firefighter. 

A person of interest in the deadly shooting is in custody. Police believe the incident began as an "altercation between two parties." 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

