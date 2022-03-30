City of Nederland schedules public hearing to discuss new game room request

The gas station is the first to seek approval since the city adopted a new ordinance in 2017.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland City Council is calling for a public hearing on April 18 to hear from community members after many have voiced concerns about a new game room opening up.

There are already game machines at gas stations in Nederland, but the gas station located at 1113 N Twin City Highway in Nederland is the first to seek approval since the city adopted a new ordinance in 2017.

"Golly! It was a quiet neighborhood, and now it's everybody's general pathway to work, from work, which I understand coffee and gas, but how much do you need to sell in one place,” said Nederland resident Mark Binagia.



Nederland residents said a new gas station isn't being the best neighbor.



Binagia said the drainage ditch behind his house is filling up with trash.



And he's had to have talks with his children about some of the items sold inside the store. The newest concern is the business' application to operate game machines.



"Since 2017, this is the first time we've actually had anyone apply for the machines," said city manager Chris Duque.



In 2017, the City of Nederland adopted a new game room ordinance.



It requires windows to be transparent and uncovered an approved site plan and bans game rooms within 300 feet of a church, hospital, or school. It also requires the establishments to be open from 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. An application fee is $1,000.

Nederland City Council scheduled a public hearing to discuss the request.



"We're strongly encouraging the community to come out,” Duque said. “We had a unique situation a couple of years ago, not sure if you all remember that poker room issue?"



12News was there in 2019 when Nederland denied a request to bring a private poker club to town.

Duque expects another strong turnout, but he said the council will hear both sides.



"The property does meet the zoning requirements. It does meet the location requirements,” Duque said. "With everything, I think the city council is going to be fair to the property owner who's requesting this, but they're also going to listen to the community."



Binagia plans to attend as well.



"Yes sir, I’ll be attending that, and so will my neighbors here within a 300-foot distance of them," Binagia said.

The gas station owner also spoke with 12News about why it's looking to add game machines. He said they don't want to be a game room, they're just getting gaming machines.



That public hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 18 at Nederland City Hall.