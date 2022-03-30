Port Arthur man indicted, charged with murder after admitting to stabbing man in the neck

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim unconscious in the front yard.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment Wednesday to a Port Arthur man accused of first-degree murder.

Port Arthur Police said Ahmad Acrond, 48, admitted to the fatal neck stabbing of a man after an argument on March 11, according to a probable cause affidavit.

(Editor's note: The video above is from a March 14, 2022 newscast.)

It happened outside a Port Arthur home in the 800 block of Stillwell Blvd. Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim unconscious in the front yard with a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was later identified as Chaddric Lanes and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam.

Acrond was still at the scene while police were investigating. Police said Acrond provided a statement to detectives and admitted to stabbing Lanes in the neck after an argument.

Acrond was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County jail.

His initial bond was set at $100,000, but due to Acrond’s “violent criminal history, his bond was raised to $1 million, according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Collins told 12News Acrond has been arrested more than 20 times and each arrest was in relation to a violent crime.

