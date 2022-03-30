Gun safety expert provides tips to keep families safe following recent accidental shootings

Guns and children can be a deadly combination, but there are steps you can take to make sure your firearm doesn't fall into the wrong hands.



“The ATF mandated that every dealer that sells a gun have a lock available for purchase that works with that gun,” said gun safety expert Jennifer Schultz of 2A Tactics. “So, if you are buying a gun ask if it has a lock, and if it doesn't you can just buy one. Alternatively, a safe is a great option as long as the kids don't have access to it.”



A simple cable lock is one of the most common locks for your handguns or rifles. It takes just 30 seconds to install.



“They are supposed to be used. They come with keys. You unlock it and pull it out and put the cable through the chamber and lock it,” Schultz said.



According to a statewide non-profit named Texas Gun Sense, 3,683 people die each year due to unintentional gunfire.

