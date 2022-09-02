City of Beaumont releases statement to clarify its role in events that are and aren't happening amid pandemic

The city says it's not the host of either celebration and that the city doesn't have control over organizers who cancel events.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As the pandemic continues, questions are rising about which events are and aren't happening in Beaumont.

The Martin Luther King Jr. parade was canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is still planning to move forward this year and that has upset some people online.

The city took to Facebook to clarify its role in these events.



The City of Beaumont released a statement Wednesday saying the city isn’t the host of either celebration and that the city doesn't have control over organizers who cancel events.



The city wrote in part, "If the event organizer chooses to go forward with their plans, the city will work with the host to ensure both the success of the event and the safety of the participants and spectators."



The city also said it'll provide masks and hand sanitizing stations during Mardi Gras weekend.

Full news release from the City of Beaumont...

