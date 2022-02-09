Man, woman arrested after 2 bodies found in burning vehicle under Liberty County bridge

The identities of the victims found in the car have not been confirmed.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder after two bodies were found in a burned vehicle under a bridge in Liberty County.

DaQuincy Jones, 37, has been charged with capital murder. Destiny Gleason, 24, has been charged with tampering with evidence. Gleason and Jones are currently in the Liberty County Jail

It has been determined that one victim was shot prior to being burned. The cause of death for the second victim has not been determined, according to police.

The bodies were found under the FM 1409 bridge just south of Dayton early Jan. 26 morning. One body was found in the back seat of the vehicle, and the other was found in the trunk.

This is an ongoing investigation and deputies expect more arrests to be made as it continues. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a full Liberty County Sheriff's Office release:

