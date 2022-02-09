Port Arthur residents alarmed by loud boom late Tuesday night on city's west side at Valero Refinery

The refinery responded that there were no environmental impacts and no injuries.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents on the west side of Port Arthur were startled by a loud boom late Tuesday night which appears to have come from the Valero Refinery on the west side of the city.

Several callers to the 12News newsroom left messages at about 11 p.m. reporting they had heard a loud boom on the city's west side between 10:30 and 11 p.m.

One caller reported that the ground at his home shook.

The Valero Port Arthur Refinery released a statement Wednesday afternoon stating that during maintenance "a vessel was over pressured, popping open a hatch that resulted in a concussion sound."

Facebook users were posting late Tuesday night that they had heard the loud boom with some speculating that the noise may have come from the nearby Valero Port Arthur Refinery.

Other than the loud noise there were no environmental impacts and no injuries the refinery reported Wednesday afternoon.

The refinery's statement acknowledged that refinery officials believe that the hatch popping open was the sound that their neighbors heard and regret any disturbance the sound caused residents.

The Valero Port Arthur Refinery, described on the Valero website as a “flagship refinery within the Valero system”, is situated on about 4,000 acres on the west side of Port Arthur.

The 121-year-old refinery was originally commissioned in 1901 and was bought by Premcor in 2005 according to the Valero website. Premcor was acquired by Valero in 2005.

The refinery, which produces gasoline, jet fuel, petroleum coke, diesel and petrochemicals, employs 800 and has a throughput capacity of 395,000 barrels per day the website said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full statement from Valero...

In the process of completing maintenance activity at Valero’s Port Arthur refinery, a vessel was over pressured popping open a hatch that resulted in a concussion sound.

We believe this is what some neighbors reported hearing.

Other than the sound, there are no environmental impacts or concerns and there were no injuries.

We regret any disturbance that this caused any of our neighbors.