Mike Long is returning to lead the Kelly Bulldogs football program

Clear Creek quarterbacks coach Mike Long is set for his second stint at Kelly

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Clear Creek Quarterbacks Coach Mike Long is returning to Kelly as their next Head Football Coach. Long led the Bulldogs six seasons before leaving in the summer of 2011 with a record of 27-29.

In 2007 under the leadership of Long, Kelly went (9-1) winning a District Championship.

Before his time at Kelly, Long was the offensive coordinator of Port Neches-Groves' 1999 State Finalist team that was led by Dustin Long at quarterback.

The Diocese of Beaumont provided the following release.

Dr. Tyrus Doctor announced today that Michael Long will be joining the athletic staff at Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School as Head Football Coach for the 2022-23 school year.

Coach Long has 39 years of football coaching experience including six years previously as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Msgr. Kelly (2005-2010).

Other places he has coached are Galveston Ball High School, Clear Creek High School and Port Neches-Groves High School,

Long attended Lamar University on a football scholarship, playing quarterback and lettering his junior and senior year. He graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in physical education and history.