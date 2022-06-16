Man, woman arrested after high-speed chase ends in Jefferson County

Deputies said the driver's tire blew out on Highway 365, but the pursuit continued at a slower speed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two people are arrested after a Thursday afternoon high-speed chase involving deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they tried to stop a pickup truck around 3:40 p.m. on Cardinal Drive, but the driver didn't stop. The pickup continued traveling onto Interstate 10, deputies said.

The chase continued onto LaBelle Road, to Highway 365, through Port Acres, and onto Highway 73.

Deputies said the driver's tire blew out on Highway 365, but the pursuit continued at a slower speed.

The chase came to an end on Highway 73 around 4:07 p.m. Deputies said a man and a woman placed their hands outside the windows, indicating they were surrendering.

The two were arrested and the investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

The passenger in the car is a known felon and wanted on a warrant, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they're still working to positively identify one of the suspects in the pickup.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.