CHRISTUS Southeast Texas System allowing more visitors at hospitals, facilities

The hospital is updating their visitor policy to allow for two visitors per patient room at a time.

BEAUMONT, Texas — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System is taking another gradual step toward allowing more access at their hospital and facilities.

Since last fall, the policy allowed patients to have one visitor at a time.

“Having family members at the bedside of our patients is so important to addressing both their health and spiritual needs,” Ryan Miller, Chief Operating Officer, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System, said. “We are pleased to be able to open our doors to more loved ones of those we are called to serve.”

This revision comes as the health system continues to evaluate policies and procedures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as a relief to patients like Bracey Mitchell, who recently gave birth at St. Elizabeth and was able to have her mom and husband in the room.

“It meant the world having the two most important people in my life to be a part of such an important day in my life,” Mitchell said. “As far as my mom, I know watching one of her babies bring life into the world – along with that life being her first grandbaby – really is such a miracle to be a part of. She is so thankful to the hospital for allowing her to be a part of that day.”

While more visitors are allowed, other COVID-19 precautions remain in place.

Foremost, our universal masking policy is still in effect.

All visitors are required to always wear masks in CHRISTUS Southeast Texas facilities.

No additional visitors in waiting areas and no visitors under the age of 18 are allowed.

Last month, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System switched to a signage-based screening system, allowing visitors to check their own symptoms upon entering our facilities.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System said the health and safety of their patients, visitors and Associates remain a top priority.

In a recent press release, the hospital said they will continue to carefully consider other changes that are critical to their mission and their patients.

Visiting hours at St. Elizabeth Hospital are from 8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.