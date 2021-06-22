3 dead in single-vehicle wreck along Hwy 69 at MLK in Beaumont

According to preliminary investigations, police say they believe the vehicle went off an exit ramp and struck a light pole.

BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders are investigating the cause of a single-vehicle wreck in Beaumont that left three people dead Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. near Cardinal Drive and South Martin Luther King Jr., Parkway in Beaumont. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police say.

According to preliminary investigations, police say they believe the vehicle went off an exit ramp and struck a light pole, Beaumont Police officer Haley Morrow told 12News.

Police have not released the identities of the victims involved in the crash as of Tuesday night.

MLK exit and service road are closed off as the investigation continues. Highway 69 coming into Beaumont from Mid County is also closed until further notice, police say. Morrow told 12News the investigation is expected to take hours.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

