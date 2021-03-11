Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas hosting 19th Annual Harvest of Hope event

Participants will enjoy tailgate fare from local restaurants, food trucks, music and plenty of fun!

BEAUMONT, Texas — Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas is hosting it's 19th annual Harvest of Hope on Thursday, Nov. 11 in the Lamar University Montagne Center Parking Lot at 6 p.m.

This year, participants will get to enjoy tailgate fare from local restaurants and food trucks along with music and plenty of fun. Everyone will be able to watch video messages on the big screen from honorees, their family and friends, agency volunteers and clients.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 409-924-4421 or online.

Director Carolyn Fernandez and event chair Jamie Pope spoke with 12News about how Catholic Charities of Southeast works hard to serve needs in the community with annual events like Harvest of Hope.

“We are universal. We serve everyone. We serve people of all faiths. You don't have to be catholic to work with us, or to receive services or volunteer with us,” said Fernandez.

This year's event will honor two community members who are making a difference, Suzanne and Don Maloney.

According to a press release, Suzanne and Don have been involved with several community organizations including Catholic Charities, Boy Scouts of America, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Southeast Texas Art Museum and others.

Suzanne is well known for her grillades that are prepared every year for Catholic Charities’ Breakfast with the Bishop event. She also helped form the Mother’s Club at Msgr. Kelly High School. She contributes countless hours volunteering in the community and helping those in need.

Don served as the President of Coburn Supply for many years before transitioning to serve as Chairman of the Board in 2021.. He served six years on the Board of Directors for Catholic Charities and he is also known to be one of the first to help after disasters. He worked on teams after Hurricane Harvey to help gut houses and after Hurricane Laura he helped cook and serve meals in Lake Charles, Louisiana.