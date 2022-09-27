Texas Rice Festival kicks off Wednesday in Winnie, here's what Southeast Texans can expect to enjoy

"It has become a family festival where people bring their children."

WINNIE, Texas — Vendors are already gearing up for an annual festival in Winnie that organizers believe all attendees will enjoy.

The Texas Rice Festival kicks off Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Organizers said there will be plenty of food and entertainment.

“So this is the 53rd annual rice festival,” Tammy Gilfillian, Texas Rice Festival president, said. “It started 53 years ago to celebrate the ending of the rice harvest. All the local families were just happy to celebrate that that part of their rice crop is over.”

Gilfillian believes the festival has since developed into an event that entire families can enjoy.

"Now, it has become a family festival where people bring their children, lots of pageants, the carnivals, concerts food,” Gilfillian said.

Gilfillian believes the festival is not only a great deal of fun, but also a huge help to area organizations.

“For our local nonprofits, most of this is their main fundraiser for the year,” Gilfillian said. "They are able to use this money that they make here to sponsor scholarships and to help needy families and students throughout the school year.”

In addition to rice, Gilfillian said there will be plenty of food to taste and enjoy.

“Well, of course, the rice balls are probably the most popular thing out here. People come out and wait in line,” Gilfillian said. “We sell out hopefully every year. There are Cajun pistols. There is the KC burgers. This year our crab balls are back.”



To find out more, anyone can go to the festival's website.

“There is a website, texasricefestival.com, that has a list of all the activities," Gilfillian said. "You can find when all the entertainers are, about prices, about getting tickets, about the carnival bracelets. Everything that you need is on the website ”

