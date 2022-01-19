Burkeville ISD closes campuses until Monday due to rise in COVID-19 cases

They will be using these days to deep clean campuses and transportation departments, according to the district's website.

BURKEVILLE, Texas — Burkeville ISD announced Tuesday they will close campuses until Monday Jan. 24 due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

They will be using these days to conduct a deep clean of campuses and transportation departments, according to the district's website.

The district says their top priority is the health and safety of students, staff and the community.

With COVID-19 spreading at alarming rates across Texas, more testing options are available. Officials continue to stress the importance of widespread testing in order to better gauge community spread.

Beaumont & Southeast Texas locations

MedExpress at 3565 College Street, Beaumont

AFC Urgent Care at 3195 Dowlen, Beaumont

Riceland Healthcare, 85 I-10 Service Road, Beaumont

TAN Healthcare at 1495 N. 7th Street, Beaumont

Legacy Healthcare at 450 N. 11th Street and 3455 Stagg (pediatric), Beaumont

Baptist Hospital at 608 Strickland Drive, Orange

Beaumont Emergency Care at 4004 College Street, Beaumont

Beaumont VA Clinic at 3420 Plaza Cir, Beaumont

Exceptional Emergency Care at 4755 Eastex Frwy, Beaumont

Exceptional Emergency Care at 3330 Hwy 365, Port Arthur

Exceptional Emergency Care at 1321 N. 16th St, Orange

CVS Pharmacy at 2950 Dowlen Road and 6850 Eastex Frwy, Beaumont, must pre-register online .

. Christus Promptu Care at 4046 Dowlen Road, Beaumont

People's Urgent Care at 3255 N. Major Drive, Beaumont

Anyone can visit Vaccine.BeaumontTexas.gov to sign up for a FREE vaccination. Some of the pharmacies in the area offering vaccines and boosters are…

Around the country, officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.