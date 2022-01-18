Lumberton cheerleading dynasty continues with another UIL State Championship

LUMBERTON, Texas — Even before the UIL added the Spirit State Championships, the Lumberton cheerleaders had built a tradition of winning.
Needless to say the dynasty is in great hands.
Last Friday Lumberton captured the Class 4A Division I State Championship in Fort Worth.
It's the second straight title for the Raiders after they finished second in 2019 and 2020.
Tuesday afternoon the ladies received a special reception for their hard work.
While the team enjoys cheering on their Raiders, Addison Hernandez says they love the excitement that comes with spirit competitions.
"It's so different. We have a set cheer that we do and to hear people yell back with us, you like don't feel like people are there to watch someone else. You feel like people are there to watch you and it's insane. It's so nice. Especially now that we kind of won all these awards, like people come and watch us from other teams and other schools because we have a name for ourselves and we've been able to build that. Just build a legacy and it's completely different. And it's an insane feeling."
Next up for Lumberton is nationals in Orlando.
In their last national appearance the Raiders captured, this year they're determined to bring home the gold.