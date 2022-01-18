Lumberton cheerleading dynasty continues with another UIL State Championship

"It's so different. We have a set cheer that we do and to hear people yell back with us, you like don't feel like people are there to watch someone else. You feel like people are there to watch you and it's insane. It's so nice. Especially now that we kind of won all these awards, like people come and watch us from other teams and other schools because we have a name for ourselves and we've been able to build that. Just build a legacy and it's completely different. And it's an insane feeling."