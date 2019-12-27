BUNA, Texas — A tragic end to Christmas day has left a town shaken.

15-year-old James Johnson died when a gun, he believed to be unloaded, went off in his 10-year-old cousin's hands. Investigators say the whole thing appears to be a horrific accident.

Chief Deputy Scott Duncan with Jasper County says deputies responded to a shooting victim at a home off of Highway 96 in the north end of Buna just after 5:30 Wednesday evening. When they got to the scene, they found a 15-year-old had been shot in the abdomen chest area by a 9 MM caliber firearm. Initial investigation has led deputies to believe it was an accident.

Duncan says a 19-year-old brought the firearm to the home where his 15 and 10-year-old cousins were at. The 19-year-old told them he and Johnson had handled the firearm before, and knew how to operate it. He said they believed the gun was unloaded.

"So the 19-year-old gave the pistol to the 15-year-old, and then the 15-year-old gave it to the 10-year-old, and at that time the gun was, as we're seeing right now, was accidentally discharged, striking the 15-year-old," Duncan said.

Duncan says the 15-year-old was in rough shape when they got there. He was rushed to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Pastor Robby Rich from Buna First Assembly of God was heartbroken when he got the call about Johnson's death Wednesday.

"It was tragic, you never want to hear things like that, especially from someone so young," he said, "our heart breaks for the family most especially.

Rich says Johnson and his family have been longtime, active members in the church. He says he went to youth camp this past summer and was always a good kid.

"He would make these noises, like a goat screaming to get everybody laughing," Rich said.

He describes Johnson as a very faithful, fun guy, quiet, with a pretty smile.

"An all around good kid, very respectful, 'yes sir' 'no sir,' things like that. He always walked in honor with our youth pastors and was a faithful student [who] loved to make people laugh and make people happy," he said.

A member of their church, Ashley LeBouef, who is a local firefighter and active in the community, set up a GoFundMe account to help cover medical and funeral expenses. Rich says they hope to ease the financial burden since the death was so unexpected.

Rich says, while this is a difficult time, he wants to remind everyone that there is a comforter.

"You know, when Jesus died and went back to heaven he sent the Holy Spirit, and the Holy Spirit is tender and loving, and so I just pray that everyone feels the Holy Spirit around them," he said.

Rich says they're praying over the family, and anyone connected to James. He says he and his staff are there, and anyone is welcome to come and talk to them.

Chief Deputy Duncan says this isn't the first tragic incident involving kids playing with firearms. Lately, the sheriff's office has seen a lot of younger teenagers getting a hold of guns. He encourages all residence in Jasper County to educate their kids about firearms, and the right and wrong way to operate them, especially if you have one in your house.

"If you educate your kids not to play with firearms, to only handle firearms in a proper manner, then our numbers are going to go down and people will be safer," Duncan says.

Duncan says deputies have had several calls involving kids lately, and it's rough on them. He says they've handled it well, and they did a great job working the scene Wednesday.

While the incident does appear to be an accident at this point, the investigation is ongoing. Duncan says the 19-year-old is currently in custody because they learned the firearm that was used had been stolen. They're unsure what, if any, other charges he may face. They'll be collecting more evidence and statements, and presenting the case to the district attorney's office.

As for the 10-year-old, Duncan says they're doing what they can to make sure he's taken care of both emotionally and physically. He says the entire family is in their prayers.

"You have to understand that he's got to live through that, surely he's going to be traumatized, he said, "and with the parents of the 15-year-old, we give our condolences to them, and we're sorry for their loss, especially on Christmas, or any day, but we feel for them, and keep them in our prayers."