JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Jasper Junior High School seventh grader who was shot in the head.

Early indications are that Nick McBride, 13, was accidentally shot in the head Friday night at a Jasper County home according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office investigators are interviewing all witnesses who were in the house at the time of the shooting and an autopsy has been ordered according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Seventh grade Jasper ISD student dies in 'tragic accident,' school says

A Saturday post on the Jasper Independent School District's Facebook page said that the district would have a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school employees the school.

The district described McBride's death as a tragic accident.