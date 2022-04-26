x
Man's body recovered from river at Collier's Ferry Park in Beaumont

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins has ordered an autopsy.
BEAUMONT, Texas — The body of a 63-year-old man was found floating in a river at Collier's Ferry Park near Pine Street.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins told 12News that a form of identification was on the body, but the man's identity has not been confirmed.

Judge Collins pronounced the man dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.  At this time, the cause of death is unknown. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

