Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead Monday night on Beaumont's south side

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person dead on the south side of the city.

The fatal shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3700 block of Usan St about five blocks south of Washington Blvd.

Beaumont police confirmed that one person died at the scene but haven't yet released much more information.

Police say they expect to release more information mid-morning on Tuesday.

It's not clear how many people were involved, if more were injured or if police are looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

