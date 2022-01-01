May 7 constitutional amendments and local elections: What you need to know before voting

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the May 7 elections, from where to vote to what's on the ballot.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters across the state of Texas are heading to the polls on May 7 to vote on two Texas constitutional amendments as well as a host of municipal races.

Here's information about where to vote, along with what you'll need to bring to the polls. We're also taking a look at how to vote by mail if you qualify.

On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections. Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.

In Texas early-voting begins on Monday, April 25, 2022, and runs through Tuesday May 3, 2022. Check your individual county for specific early-voting locations and times.

Voting Locations & Sample Ballots

ELECTION RESULTS: CLICK HERE on May 7 after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Voter Identification

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

United States Passport (book or card)

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Voting by mail

If you are voting by mail your ballot must be received at your county clerk or elections administrator by May 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. or be postmarked by 7 p.m. election day and received by 5 p.m. the next business day after the election.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

You will need to obtain an "Application for Ballot by Mail," or ABBM, from your county's website or elections office.

You can print an application, request one be mailed to you and get more instructions here.

A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.

Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.

Your ABBM must be received, Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Election Day) at 7 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked, OR Monday, May 9, 2022 (next business day after Election Day) at 5 p.m. if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.

What's on the ballot?

The May 7 election is filled with local issues as well as amendments to the state constitution. What your ballot looks like depends on where you live, but everyone in the state will be voting on two Texas constitutional amendments.

State of Texas - Propositions 1 and 2

All Texans have the opportunity to vote for or against two amendments to the Texas Constitution during the May 7 elections. Both are related to property taxes.

Here is how the State of Texas Proposition 1 will appear on voters' ballots:

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead."



And here is how Proposition 2 will appear:

"The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device