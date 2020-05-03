KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket National Preserve is gathering for their monthly clean up in efforts to help the preserve with maintenance needs.

Volunteers are welcome to join the park staff on Saturday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to noon for the monthly Flash Mob Clean Up.

The March clean up will take place at the highway 96-day use area. The location is between Lumberton and Silsbee near the Village Creek launch.

Volunteers are required to wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and long-sleeved shirts, according to a Big Thicket news release. Other equipment and safety tools will be provided by park staff.

