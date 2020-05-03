Disney has officially greenlit "Hocus Pocus 2" and the sequel to "Enchanted" after finding its director.

Variety reports Adam Shankman will direct both films, but it hasn't been determined which film will be in the works first.

Shankman also made the announcement on Instagram and said, "Thanks with all of my heart dear @disney. Looks like I'll be working on a looooooottttt of magic for awhile."

Shankman's director credits include "Hairspray," "Rock of Ages," "A Walk to Remember" and "The Wedding Planner." He was also a judge for eight seasons on the reality TV show, "So You Think You Can Dance."

"Hocus Pocus 2" will be released on Disney's popular streaming service, Disney+. Casting has not been announced but Collider reports writer Jen D'Angelo is trying to find a way to bring back the original Sanderson sisters in some capacity — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

"Disenchanted," the sequel to the 2007 live action/animated Disney film, is the working title for the sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amy Adams is expected to return as Giselle after Shankman was first attached to the sequel in 2017.