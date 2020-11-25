Beaumont's iRule Dance Studio receives $50k check during Ellen Show appearance

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont dance studio received a Texas-sized gift during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show this week.
Ellen surprised Charlee Hanna-Rule, owner of iRule Dance Studio, with a $50,000 check.
Hanna-Rule was there with her assistant director A.J. Joubert and instructor Xavier Richmond.
MORE | iRule Dance website
Joubert and Richmond shared how Hanna-Rule has helped them and many other students surpass obstacles in life.
As a reward for being a safe haven, Ellen and Shutterfly gave Charlee the check to help with the studio's finances.