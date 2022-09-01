Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont

Applicants 65 years or older may claim discounts for garbage, water and sewer services by filling out a form.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them.

A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont.

Applicants 65 years or older may claim this rate. Only one exemption per person must live in a single-dwelling household. This application must be signed by the applicant or spouse that meets the age requirement, according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.

Garbage: 10% Savings off the monthly rate. Water: FREE for the first 1,000 gallons (After the first 1,000 gallons, consumption will be based on the meter size per gallon). Sewer: FREE for the first 1,000 gallons (After the first 1,000 gallons, consumption will be based on the meter size per gallon).

“We heard the feedback about the rate increases, and while this is not a new program, we wanted to remind the community about the discounts they’re entitled to,” said Beaumont City Manager Kenneth R. Williams.

How to Apply:

Forms can be requested by mail over the phone by calling 409-866-0023, downloaded here, or picked up from Water Customer Service Department of City Hall (801 Main Street, First Floor). They can be returned by mail to The City of Beaumont, Water Customer Service, P.O. Box 3827, Beaumont, Texas 77704, or in-person to the Water Customer Service Department of City Hall.