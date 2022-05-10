Fight among 2 groups leads to shooting of 3 people Wednesday evening at Rogers Park

Detectives have been able to identify everyone they believe was involved in the fight as well as the person, or persons, with a gun.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police say they know everyone who was involved as well as who brought a gun to a fight at Rogers Park that led to three people being shot Wednesday evening.

Officers were sent to the popular west end Beaumont park just before 7:30 p.m. after a caller reported shots being fired in the parking lot according to a Thursday morning news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When officers got to the park they found evidence that a shooting had happened there but there were no victims there police said on Thursday.

Not long after police were notified that three separate gunshot victims were being treated at different medical felicities in the city.

None of their wounds were life-threatening.

Preliminary information gathered by detectives in the investigation showed two groups of people , that had been involved in ab "on-going disturbance," had planned to meet at the park to fight the release said.

During the fight someone began shooting a gun, hitting the three victims, who were all involved in the fight police said.

Detectives have been able to identify everyone they believe was involved in the fight as well as the person, or persons, with a gun.

No innocent bystanders were injured.

Police say there were many possible witnesses at the park during the shooting so they are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 409-832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

