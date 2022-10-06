Orange County deputies, Vidor officers arrest 3 men for drug possession

A search turned up "amounts" of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana as well as some stolen property at a Vidor home.

VIDOR, Texas — Orange County deputies and Vidor officers this week arrested three men they say were dealing meth, cocaine and marijuana.

Deputies and officers arrested Jesse William Thomas, 42, Christopher William Kelly, 33 and Armando Rey Torres, 40, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on drug possession charges after serving a narcotics search warrant according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, deputies from the criminal investigation division and Vidor Police officers helped serve the warrant at a home in the 800 block of Ferndale St. in Vidor the release said.

The search turned up "amounts" of methamphetamine, cocaine marijuana as well as some stolen property at the home the release said.

Officials did not give an exact amount for any of the drugs found during the search.

The search was part of an investigation into drug dealing in Vidor.

All the men were arrested on drug possession charges as follows...

Jesse William Thomas - possession of controlled substance (Cocaine), possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Christopher William Kelly - possession of dangerous drugs

Armando Rey Torres - possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

All three are being held in the Orange County Jail where, as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, their bond had not yet been set according to jail records.

