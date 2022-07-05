2 dead, 1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Port Neches Wednesday

The suspect came back out from inside the RV and displayed his handgun at the officer again, resulting in the officer fatally shooting him.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Two people are dead and one person is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Port Neches Wednesday evening.

It happened at Lloyd's RV park, located at 350 Twin City Highway.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine tells 12News officers received a report of shots around around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officer stepped out his vehicle to check on a victim he saw lying on the ground. Then, one of the suspects stepped out of an RV and shot at the officer and then went back inside, according to the chief.

Chief Lemoine says the man who shot at the officer had allegedly already shot and killed the woman the officer first saw lying on the ground.

The suspect came back out from inside the RV and displayed his handgun at the officer again, resulting in the officer fatally shooting him.

One surviving victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured, according to Chief Lemoine.

The Texas Rangers will work to investigate the shooting.

A shooting in July 2022 involving two Port Neches Police officers left one 21-year-old dead.

A Jefferson County grand jury decided to "no-bill" the police officers, meaning neither officer faced charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull.

Michelle Minix is Hull's mother. She previously told 12News said she still has questions about the day her son died.

"My daughter was sitting right here, and she took off running down the hallway screaming. I asked what happened. I'm not sure ma'am, I'm not sure," Minix said. "I never got an answer from no body until this day of what really happened, and I have been going off the news to see what happened."

Minix said she will continue to push forward until she gets her questions answered.

"I'm not going to stop, I'm not," Minix said. "I'm going to keep putting stuff on Facebook. I have things that need to be sent, and representation, legal representation. We are going to keep it rolling with how it's rolling, and I'm not going to stop at a grand jury because it doesn't make sense."

Minix says her son was at the Merriman Square Townhomes that morning to visit his girlfriend.

"I called him out there...they were dating. Her parents went off to work and he went over there," she said.

The mom says she knows her son made mistakes, but he loved his family. Minix is still trying to wrap her head around what happened.

"Even with the trouble he got into, he would never ever let you see him like that. He was always smiling and laughing," she said.

The officers involved were previously placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. After the investigation was complete, they were cleared for return to full duty.

Both officers were debriefed and completed assessments of their mental and psychological state and returned to work August 5, 2022.

Hull was shot and killed on July 5, 2022.

The shooting took place on a cul-de-sac outside the Merriman Square Townhomes.

Port Neches Police responded to the 2100 block of Merriman shortly after 7 a.m., after receiving a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a residence. When police got to the scene, they found Hull in a car.

Hull attempted to get away from the officers in a stolen vehicle but crashed into a patrol unit, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.

Police said Hull got out of the vehicle with a handgun, at which point officers began to fire their weapons at him. Hull was treated at the scene but died due to injuries.

At the time of the shooting, Hull had an active warrant out for his arrest because he violated probation on a burglary charge.

Southeast Texas officer-involved shootings in the past five years:

Beaumont - 8

Kountze - 1

Nederland - 1

Port Arthur - 3

Port Neches - 2

Silsbee - 2

Sour Lake - 3

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.