Beaumont Public Health Department to begin administering COVID vaccines to kids 6 months to 4 years

City officials say to please consult with your child’s healthcare provider prior to receiving the vaccine.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beginning Monday, the Beaumont Public Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children six months for four years old.

They will be giving out the Pfizer shot, according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.

In order to schedule a vaccination appointment, you can call 409-654-3647.

On June 18th, the U.S. opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children, and the final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director.

“We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can,” Walensky said in a statement.

While the Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.

The shots offer young children protection from hospitalization, death and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood, the CDC's advisory panel said.

Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.

From a City of Beaumont news release:

Starting Monday, June 27, 2022, Beaumont Public Health will begin administering the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged six (6) months to four (4) years old. Please consult with your child's healthcare provider prior to receiving the vaccine. To schedule your child's vaccination, you must make an appointment by calling (409) 654-3647. If you want to know more about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.