Man indicted, charged with felony murder after deadly Port Arthur stabbing

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 45-year-old man could soon face trial after a deadly stabbing near downtown Port Arthur that happened earlier this month.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a June 9, 2022 newscast.)

Anthony McCullar Jr. is charged with first-degree murder after a deadly stabbing claimed the life of Ashton Aiken. He was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday.

Aiken was murdered on June 7, 2022. Port Arthur Police responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street after receiving a call about a stabbing.

When officers got to the scene, they found Aiken and a witness, according to a probable cause affidavit. Aiken was suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Aiken was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead. The witness told detectives that Aiken and "Tony" were arguing in the BJs Food Store parking lot located in 1200 block of 7th Street.

Investigators later learned "Tony" was McCullar.

The witness said that during the argument, McCullar took out a knife and, "slashed at Aiken." Aiken went into the witness' vehicle and they drove away, stopping on 8th Street.

The witness was able to pick out McCullar's picture from a line-up and identify him as the person who allegedly stabbed Aiken, according to the affidavit.

Video surveillance obtained from parking lot of BJs Store corroborated the witness' statement and appeared to show a physical struggle between Aiken and McCullar, according to the affidavit.

McCullar was arrested on Friday, June 8, 2022, in Groves by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warrants division on a murder warrant.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

