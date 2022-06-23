Beaumont Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning shooting in Mont Belvieu

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a suspect in a Mont Belvieu shooting Thursday morning.
The suspect is accused in a 6:40 a.m. Thursday shooting in the Crown Colony subdivision in Mont Belvieu according to a Facebook post from the Mont Belvieu Police Department.
A Beaumont Police spokesperson confirmed to 12News that they are looking for the suspect and that the suspect's mobile phone "pinged in Beaumont."
The shooting victim was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital according to police in Mont Belvieu.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
