Beaumont Police searching for elderly man family says has been missing for over a year

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking the public's assistance in finding a man they say has been missing for over a year.

Detectives are searching for 80-year-old Issac Morris, who is described as being five feet, five inches and 140 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Family tell police they have not seen Morris in over a year. He was reported to be living with his great niece and her daughter in Beaumont, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Detectives say they have followed several leads on the location, but have been unable to find anyone and verify the welfare of Morris, according to the release.

Morris was last seen with family members driving a blue over silver 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with a Texas Buyer’s Tag #0052B80.

If you know where police can find Morris to check his welfare, contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

