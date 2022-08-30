Port Arthur dive team plays huge role in helping solve crimes around Southeast Texas despite many challenges

The group of roughly 12 divers has made several rescues and recoveries over the years despite challenges, like outdated equipment and tough conditions in the water.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur dive team has been actively involved with multiple discoveries around Southeast Texas.

In early August, the team found the the body of Elton Harris who went missing in Port Arthur as well as the possible remains of another body, possibly solving the mystery of a 14-year-old cold case.

Shortly after, the dive team discovered multiple vehicles at the bottom of Taylor's Bayou under Highway 73.

No bodies were discovered at that scene, but one of the vehicles was reported stolen out of Houston in December 2021.

The group of roughly 12 divers has made several rescues and recoveries over the years despite challenges, like outdated equipment and tough conditions in the water.

Captain Joshua Resweber with the Port Arthur fire department says the dive team typically has 12 divers, but right now they have 11.

He says they've all been through about 300 hours of training to become master underwater criminal investigators.

Part of their job includes diving 15 to 40 feet in Southeast Texas waterways to recover vehicles, guns, bodies or any other critical clues that could help solve crimes.

"A lot of people think being on the dive team's gonna be fun. And I'm not gonna lie during the dive operation we got the type of mentality we enjoy doing this stuff. But it's a lot of work," Resweber said. "People don't realize how much work is involved in keeping up on your skills, keeping up with your equipment and then after the dive operation coming back and cleaning everything up."

Resweber's divers have assisted agencies from Vidor Police Department to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and even Texas Game Wardens.