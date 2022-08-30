x
Beaumont Police investigating homicide after a body was found inside a home

First responders then found 47-year-old Beaumont man Kevin Womack dead inside the home.
Credit: KBMT

BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led police to a body inside a home. 

On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 12:23pm, officers responded to a home in the 3300 Block of Glenwood Street in reference to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department. 

First responders then found 47-year-old Beaumont man Kevin Womack dead inside the home.

An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Ransom 'Duce' Jones and Womack was transported to the Jefferson County Morgue, according to the release.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

