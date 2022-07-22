Port Arthur man found guilty of intoxication manslaughter in connection with 2020 death of Beaumont officer

If Luis Torres is convicted, he could face anywhere from five to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A jury found a 20-year-old Port Arthur man guilty of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of beloved Beaumont Police Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell.

Luis Torres faces anywhere from five to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. He was found guilty of driving drunk and hitting Officer Yarbrough-Powell and her partner, Officer Gabriel Fells, on August 9, 2020, on Cardinal Drive.

Police said Torres hit the unit head-on with the two officers inside while he was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 69.

Torres was 18 years old when the deadly crash took place. According to a probable cause affidavit, his blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

Torres initially pleaded guilty in April and was set to be sentenced on Monday, May 23, 2022. Torres withdrew his guilty plea the day he was set to be sentenced, opting to go to trial instead.

The reason for the withdrawal is unknown. .

During closing arguments, Defense Attorney Tom Burbank reminded the jury that prior to the deadly crash, Torres had never been in trouble

“In an instant, it’s all changed,” Burbank said.

Burbank told the jury there’s no getting around the fact that Torres took a life, or that his blood alcohol was above the legal limit. However, Burbank stated the driver of the Beaumont Police unit did not take evasive actions and did not brake until half a second before impact.

Burbank encouraged the jury to consider causation, pointing out the cat in the car and the fact that neither officers were wearing seatbelts.

The prosecution in closing arguments told the jury the family of the officer wants justice.

“I do agree with Mr. Burbank on one phrase," Assistant District Attorney Waylon Thompson said. "Everything has a consequence."

Thompson stated said there are no winners because of Torres' decision. Thompson said it is not Officers Fells and Yarbrough-Powell did not cause their own deaths.

"That is victim blaming,” Thompson said.

Court proceedings began Tuesday, July 19, 2022. On Tuesday the jury heard from someone who witnessed the crash and Officer Fells. Officer Fells was driving the Beaumont Police Unit that he and Officer Yarbrough-Powell were in.

Jurors also saw the dash cam footage from the deadly wreck. The footage was described as images that images would not leave anyone's head once the trial is finished.

Beaumont Police Officer Bradley Martin was the first to take the stand on Wednesday. Officer Martin said he knew both Officer Fells and Yarbrough-Powell well and responded to the scene of the deadly crash.

Officer Martin’s bodycam video was played in court, and sobbing was heard in the courtroom as he described the injuries he saw on both officers.

Officer Martin testified that he used his hands to break through the windshield to get inside Beaumont Police unit because he could not get through the passenger or driver’s side of the car.

Officer Martin said he hid Officer Yarbrough-Powell’s condition from Officer Wells stating that, "his injuries were so severe that I was scared that if he learned that she had passed that he would also pass."

The second witness to testify in court Wednesday was Beaumont Police Department Field Training Officer Daniel Bacchiocchi.

Officer Bacchiocchi also responded to scene of the crash and assisted EMS as they evaluated Torres. Officer Bacchiocchi testified that Torres' eyes were red and bloodshot and that the then 18-year-old was being uncooperative with emergency crews.

"Not much," is what bodycam footage pick up Torres telling emergency crews when they asked how much he had to drink.

Six people took the stand during Thursday court proceeding. The first was Beaumont Police Department Crime Scene Technician Michelle Ceja.

Jury members were shown photos of Torres and his injuries taken at the scene of the crash along with the damaged vehicles.

Defense Attorney Tom Burbank asked Ceja if she saw troopers taking photos at the scene and if she had gone anywhere else to collect evidence. Ceja answered no to both questions.

The second person to take the stand testified that she was having a family get together the night of the crash. She stated Torres was at her apartment, drunk a beer while he was there and was drinking before he arrived.

The witness said she did not know Torres not 21.

The witness testified that Torres seemed drunk to her before he left. She said she was worried about him leaving and offered for him to sleep on the couch, but Torres refused.

Burbank asked the witness how many people were at the party when he showed up, and the witness listed four people.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Kasey Carrier was the third person to take the stand. He said he instructed a registered nurse to do a blood draw on Torres the night of the deadly crash.

The fourth witness called to the stand was Ronnie Hamilton, a registered nurse from Christus St. Elizabeth. Hamilton said she made sure she saw the warrant for a blood draw from Carrier and asked Torres if he approved.

The fifth witness was Trooper Francisco Rangel. Rangel was questioned about the day he took the blood sample kit and its contents to the lab in Houston.

Rangel testified he did not tamper with the kit and its contents.

The court took a drastic and emotional turn when Forensic Pathology Specialist Dr. Ray Fernandez took the stand. Dr. Fernandez said Officer Yarbrough-Powell suffered multiple fractures to her skull.

Prior to showing photos, Officer Yarbrough-Powell's family was asked to step out. The judge said the court of appeals would not allow autopsy pictures because the pictures are gruesome.

