Beaumont Police Department swears in 4 new officers in 'Oath of Office' ceremony

Chief Singletary swore in two men and two women at Wednesday’s ceremony.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department has welcomed four new police officers to protect and serve during Wednesday’s Oath of Office ceremony.

Chief James Singletary swore in the two men and two women at the 4 p.m. event in the department's training classroom. The four new officers have diverse backgrounds and experience they are bringing to the department.

The youngest officer sworn in Wednesday is Sidney Gomez. She earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Texas State University. The 24-year-old joined the law enforcement profession while attending college where she was inspired by numerous professors. Her badge was pinned by her mother.

Erica Sauceda is another Beaumont resident who will now serve as an officer within the department. She earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin. She also attended the University of Houston-Downtown Police Academy where she earned her Peace Officer certificate.

Sauceda, 26, was drawn to law enforcement by the desire to help people and the opportunity to be a public figure for community change. Sauceda’s badge was pinned by her father.

Additionally, Zachary Guidry is a 28-year-old officer who recently graduated as the Valedictorian of his police academy. Guidry earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice and his Peace Officer certificate at Lamar University. Guidry is also a certified firefighter and a certified EMT.

The new officer is a father of two: Bennett who is 2-years -old, and Ella who is 4-months-old. Guidry’s wife pinned his badge.

Nathan Hodges is a 29-year-old Beaumont native and graduate of Westbrook High School. Hodges’ father, grandfather, uncle, and great grandfather all served in some form of law enforcement. Before choosing to become a police officer, Hodges served four years in the United States Marine Corps, where he received an honorable discharge as a E4 – Corporal.

Nathan is the proud father of two: Liam who is 8-years-old and a 4-year-old named Layla.

The four new new officers will soon be hitting the streets of Beaumont following the ceremony.

