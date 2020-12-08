Charges filed against 18-year-old driver in deadly crash involving Beaumont Police officer

Luis Torres has been charged with manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to DPS.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Charges have been filed against the 18-year-old who crashed head-on into a Beaumont Police cruiser that left one officer dead and the other injured early Sunday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety filed Wednesday in the officer-killed case, according to DPS Lieutenant Chuck Havard.

18-year-old Luis Torres was charged with manslaughter at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Havard says. His bond is set at $500,000 bond.

Torres is also charged and with intoxication assault with an additional bond of $250,000.

Torres remaines in a Beaumont hospital recovering as of Tuesday, according to Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary.

Sheena Yarbrough-Powell, 23, of Lumberton was killed early Sunday morning, August 9, 2020, along Cardinal drive on the Southside of Beaumont when the Beaumont Police SUV cruiser she was riding in was struck head-on by a driver going south in the northbound lanes.

Beaumont Police officer Gabriel Fells, 28, who was driving, was seriously injured in the wreck but is expected to recover.

Police say Luis Torres, 18, of Port Arthur was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang with its headlights off headed the wrong way on Cardinal Drive near the Highway 347 over pass when he struck the officer’s cruiser.

Powell, a 2015 Lumberton High School graduate, received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lamar University and then completed the police academy at Lamar Institute of technology.

She was sworn in as an officer December 2018.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.