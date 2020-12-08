x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

local

Judge denies reduced bail of Beaumont woman charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery

Lauren Redman was in court Wednesday before Judge Raquel West asking for bond to be reduced.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Judge Raquel West on Wednesday morning refused to lower the bond of a woman accused of taking part in the January kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery of a man.

Lauren Rae Redman is charged with robbery, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault. She was in court Wednesday before Judge Raquel West asking for bond to be reduced.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was sexually assaulted and tortured in a hotel room and was tied up so he could not escape.

The judge left her bond set at 100,000 in each case, total of $300,000 bonds.

RELATED: Three arrested after man robbed, sexually assaulted in Beaumont motel room

RELATED: Fourth arrest made after man sexually assaulted, robbed in Beaumont motel room

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Related Articles