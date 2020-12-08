Judge denies reduced bail of Beaumont woman charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery

Lauren Redman was in court Wednesday before Judge Raquel West asking for bond to be reduced.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Judge Raquel West on Wednesday morning refused to lower the bond of a woman accused of taking part in the January kidnapping, sexual assault and robbery of a man.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was sexually assaulted and tortured in a hotel room and was tied up so he could not escape.

The judge left her bond set at 100,000 in each case, total of $300,000 bonds.