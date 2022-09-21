Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions

Starting pay for this position is at $21 an hour and once training is completed, there is room for growth up to $24 an hour.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions.

It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding.

Dispatch Supervisor Shawn Tolley says it takes the right kind of a person to make the ideal candidate.

“Interested in a job that is challenging, but interesting because it's not the same day to day,” he said. “Of course given what we do some of the main attributes being we require a 40 word per minute typing speed, clean criminal record and mental health screening.”

Tia Antwine has been on the job working as a Beaumont Police dispatcher for seven years and she loves it.

Antwine has had many career highlights, but one time in particular reminded her just how important her job was.

"During Hurricane Harvey having been rescued myself, having to talk people through different rescues and getting them to safety, it was a really impactful experience for me and my career here,” she said.

The job can be tough, but these first responders have each other's back.

“A lot of people don't realize how constant exposure can be hard on something, we provide a lot of training regarding dispatcher mental health, stress and how to deal with that, " Tolley said.

Remaining calm under pressure is one of the most important qualities a job candidate can have.

"Every link in the chain is important and being that we are the first voice they hear no matter the emergency is being able to get them to the help they need no matter the end result. I am proud of the service I provide,” Antwine said.

You can learn more about the position and apply here.