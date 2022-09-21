x
Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating after 2-year-old boy pulled from pool, transported to hospital

While officers were on the way, an ambulance was flagged down just north of Cooks Lake Road by people who had a child they were trying to rush to the hospital.
Credit: KBMT

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-boy was pulled from a pool Wednesday afternoon. 

Deputies got a call around 1 p.m. from a distraught caller on Charlotte Drive and Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton about a possible drowning, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office 

While officers were on the way to the location, an ambulance was flagged down just north of Cooks Lake Road by people who had a child they were trying to rush to the hospital. 

The ambulance crew began treatment of the child and took him to a hospital in Beaumont. 

Investigators are at the residence on Charlotte Drive.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

