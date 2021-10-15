2 Beaumont men federally indicted after filming themselves torturing, killing a cat in 2021

Suspect Donaldvan Williams, 28, was arrested for his outstanding warrant on September 20, 2022. The other suspect, Decorius Mire, 23, has not yet been found.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men were federally indicted after filming themselves torturing and killing a cat in 2021.

Suspect 28-year-old Donaldvan Williams was arrested for his outstanding warrant on September 20, 2022. The other suspect, 23-year-old Decorius Mire, has not yet been found.

On October 15, 2021, Beaumont Police received a Crime Stopper’s tip with a video. The video showed subjects torturing and killing a cat by setting it on fire, giving it narcotics and kicking it, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Investigators assigned to the Beaumont Police Special Assignment Unit were able to identify the suspects as Williams and Mire.

With the assistance of the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office, both Williams and Mire were indicted federally, according to the release.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in helping find Mire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.