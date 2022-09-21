SUV driver caught after running away from school bus wreck along U.S. Highway 96 south of Buna Wednesday morning

The bus driver and none of her four students, ages 5 through 12, were injured.

BUNA, Texas — Deputies and troopers in Jasper County have caught the male driver of an SUV they say struck the rear of a Buna school bus and then ran away Wednesday morning.

The male driver was caught and is being taken to the Jasper County jail according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chuck Havard.

A female passenger in a 2001 GMC SUV that struck the school bus was taken to a Southeast Texas hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries according to Jasper County deputies and a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary investigation shows the SUV was traveling behind the bus headed south along U.S. 96 in the outside lane near County Road 721 when the bus driver activated the bus's yellow caution lights and began to slow down troopers said.

The male driver of the SUV did not control their speed and struck the rear of the bus and then ran away on foot according to deputies and the release. He has not been found yet.

Damage to the GMC SUV appeared to be major.

The driver of the school bus and her four young passengers were not injured troopers said.

Her passengers included a 5-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Anyone with information about the wreck or the location of the driver of the SUV is asked to call Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the full release from the Texas Department of Public Safety...

