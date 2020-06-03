BEAUMONT, Texas — Many people jump at the opportunity for a second chance.

For 30-year-old Kipp Luster, that chance came at Exygon Health and Fitness Club in Nederland.

For six years, Luster sat behind bars.

"They looked up to me for being a drug dealer and having all of the fancy cars, wearing nice clothes," Luster said.

In 2013, he was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine after running from police in Beaumont.

"That led me to a dead end road," Luster said.

Two years later, a jury sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

"While I was incarcerated, I adopted some good habits as far as dieting, exercising and I developed a relationship with the Lord," Luster said.

That new lifestyle earned him an early release.

Luster wanted to turn his new found fitness hobby into a career.

After so many years behind bars, it wasn't easy.

"I got discouraged because I went around to all the gyms in Beaumont and I was denied," Luster said.

In June 2019, his luck finally took a turn.

Travis Dugger, the owner of Exygon Health and Fitness Club, saw Luster working out with his fiance.

At first, he thought he was training her, which is against gym rules.

"He was very apologetic, he was like 'I'm certified, I didn't know that,'" Dugger said.

The two continued to talk and Luster was eventually hired on as a personal trainer.

Within months, Luster got promoted to fitness director.

Dugger says he works in ministry, so giving Luster a second chance to earn an honest living was the right thing to do.

"It's just awesome to see him grow more spiritually, physically, and mentally. Everything is all evolving for him," Dugger said.

It's a workout, but Luster says his new life doesn't feel like a job.

"I help them not only with their fitness goal, but with their problems in life too because I've been through a lot," Luster said.

Dugger says his unselfishness and personality has gained him a lot of support.

"These members and these employees get behind him 110 percent because they want to see him successful, they don't want to see him end up back in prison," Dugger said.

For Luster, he wants his second chance to serve as a reminder for others.

"It gives me a platform to show people there's another way. You can change your life, it's possible," Luster said.

