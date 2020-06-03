LUMBERTON, Texas — Gerald Chandler has announced his resignation as Superintendent of schools for the Lumberton Independent School District.

According to a joint statement from Lumberton ISD and Dr. Gerald Chandler, an agreement was reached 'which allows Dr. Chandler the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent.

MORE | Full Lumberton ISD statement

The statement say Chandler and the board believe 'it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.'

