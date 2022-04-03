Beaumont ISD preparing students beyond the classroom with new healthcare program

Beaumont ISD said it offers the students excellent opportunities, and even allows them to intern at area hospitals.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is setting students up for success well beyond the classroom with its new program that provides a basic life support certification.

Beaumont ISD said this offers the students excellent opportunities, and even allows them to intern at area hospitals. It's all come about due to pandemic shortages.

We've all experienced the hardships of job loss and worker shortages during the pandemic. The healthcare industry was hit the hardest, and that's why Beaumont ISD educators stepped in to help.

“We're all pushing ourselves to a common goal of you know passing the test and being healthcare professionals,” said student Cadence Garlington.

The high school senior devotes a lot of time to her education following the path her grandmother paved.

“Just seeing her day in and day out doing it and also she was the first person out of her siblings to go to college and graduate so that was like a big inspiration for me,” Garlington said.

It's landed her an internship at a local pharmacy and admission to Lamar University.

“I feel on track we have a couple more drug lists and a couple more chapters to cover before I feel like I’ll be 100% prepared,” Garlington said.

Her next goal is to become a certified pharmacy technician.

“They're learning over 200 drugs, 200, so they have to know the drugs the drug class indication for use any quick facts about that drug,” said Lovette Martin-Davis.

Beaumont ISD’s Taylor Career and Technology Center prepares students, starting their freshman year.

“In their junior year, they're taking anatomy physiology as dual credit with LIT,” said Eva LeBlanc.

“They need the foundation. This introduces them to all of the different careers so they can actually discover exactly what they want to do and they get the basics of how to do it,” Keisha Kirkwood said.

By their senior year, they can put their knowledge to the test.

“Transfer to bed to wheelchair, wheelchair to bed, they learn things like IV training, how to insert an IV venipuncture, how to withdraw blood,” Martin-Davis said.

Students choose careers as either pharmacy techs or EMTs. In the process, they gain free certifications.

“My students actually leave with the basic life support certification, so they actually have their CPR chords,” Kirkwood said.

Teachers take pride knowing their students are learning while also helping hospitals and pharmacies.

“So, as a school district, if we can help support those businesses and industry with the different things we're offering and educating our students in, I think it's better for everyone,” LeBlanc said.

The Health Science Academy is only offered to Beaumont United and Westbrook students.

If you have a student who would like to join any of the 26 career and technical education courses in Beaumont ISD, you can talk to their advisor.