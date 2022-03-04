Silsbee Police Department mourning loss of longtime officer Bruce Yancey

“We were honored to know and work alongside of him and will forever refer to him as our friend."

SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-time officer who dedicated nearly three decades of service to Southeast Texas.

The department announced Friday that they were notified about the death of Bruce Yancey on Thursday.

The department said the former officer, deputy, jail captain, and 911 telecommunicator touched the lives of many and will not be forgotten.

“We were honored to know and work alongside of him and will forever refer to him as our friend. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time,” the Silsbee Police Department said.

Yancey began his law enforcement career with the Silsbee Police Department in 1978, according to the department.

He served as a peace officer for more than 17 years with service to the cities of Silsbee, Marlin, Kountze, Sour Lake, and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

He most recently served as a 911 Telecommunicator for this department from June 2010 until November 2021.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device