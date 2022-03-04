x
No injuries reported after small plane lands on McFaddin Beach

Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies and Texas Game Wardens responded to the scene around 3 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — No injures were reported after a small plane landed on McFaddin Beach Friday afternoon.

McFaddin Beach is about 50 miles south of Beaumont.

Deputies said no injuries were reported. It is unclear why the plane landed on the beach at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

