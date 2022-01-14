Beaumont ISD hosting human trafficking information session for parents

Their goal is to help educate students, staff and the community about identifying and preventing human trafficking.

BEAUMONT, Texas — In honor of January being National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Beaumont ISD has planned events, lessons and more dedicated to raising awareness.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a January 13, 2022 newscast.)

Their goal is to help educate students, staff and the community about identifying and preventing human trafficking, according to their website.

The department will host a parent and family information session via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Students and staff throughout the district raised awareness on Jan. 11 by wearing blue in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

BISD continues its partnership with the Southeast Texas Harvest House, which provides year-round support as well as resources to be implemented to educate students on what love “looks like,” how to identify signs of an unsafe relationship and self-esteem practices.

Specifically, the district implemented a prevention-targeted lesson for seventh graders this year to inform students about behaviors to look out for and ways to reach out for help.

The session on Jan. 26 will include a panel of representatives from the BISD police, technology and counseling departments, the BISD at-risk coordinator, members of the Southeast Texas Alliance Against Trafficking, including Garth House, Harvest House, the district attorney’s office and more.